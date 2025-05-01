All Lions

Analysts: Detroit Lions Are Still Kings of NFC North

Lions won NFC North the last two seasons. Are they in line for a third straight division title?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions fans cheer after the team selects Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with the 70th overall pick
Detroit Lions fans cheer after the team selects Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with the 70th overall pick / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are currently the team to beat in the NFC North.

After winning the division in back-to-back seasons, the three other teams have steadily worked to bridge the gap.

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, analysts have started to question if Dan Campbell's squad are still the best team in a division that is again expected to be one of the toughest in the National Football League.

On "Good Morning Football" earlier this week, analysts Ross Tucker and Kyle Brandt acknowledged the Lions were still the best team until dethroned, but made the case why other squads are closing the gap.

"They are until someone proves otherwise. But I would just tell you this, I think the Packers are right there, nipping on their heels," said Tucker. "A couple different reasons. Number one, the Lions lost both coordinators. That is big. If you don’t think that is significant, talk to the Philadelphia Eagles during the collapse at the end of the 2023 season. After 2022, they lost Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts, Gannon to the Cardinals.

"This will be a huge test of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff, of him as a head coach, to see if he can keep that same level of performance without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn."

Brandt indicated the Bears, despite firing Matt Eberflus, have been involved in competitive contests and have defeated the Lions with Campbell at the helm. The energetic analyst noted the Bears should have the Lions' attention, based on hiring Ben Johnson and the roster adding more talent this offseason.

“Tough to stay on top. Tough," Brandt explained. "The coordinators, the other teams getting better, this is why you just don’t see a lot of crazy runs and these divisions have different winners every year. It’s April 30th, of course I’m gonna say the Lions, we’ll see in five months. They still have the best quarterback. I think they still have the best offensive line, the best run game. But there’s things to chew on here. The Lions and Packers, I feel like, are solid and the Vikings and Bears have mystery about them. The Vikings because of the quarterback, the Bears just because they’re the Bears."

Last season, Eberflus was dismissed as Bears coach after a high-profile game-manager gaffe that resulted in his tenure ending.

"Two years ago, Matt Eberflus beat the Dan Campbell Lions. Last year, it was Matt Eberflus’ final game as coach on Thanksgiving. The Bears had the Lions beat. It was an all-time choke job in which the Bears ran out of time with a timeout," Brandt commented. "So, the Lions fans understand that the Bears are loaded in the sense of talent. You can sit there and say, ‘Bears this, Bears that.’ I’m not, it’s the Lions. But I think especially with Ben Johnson, the Bears have the Lions’ attention.” 

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News