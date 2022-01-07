Antonio Brown Hooking Up with OnlyFans Model Could Put Buccaneers in Jeopardy

Antonio Brown reportedly snuck an Only Fans model into the Buccaneers team hotel prior to the New York Jets game.

The saga of Antonio Brown has now taken a shocking new twist.

On Thursday, Brown was officially released from the team that gave him another chance following several controversial actions.

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.

"We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

An Instagram model has now made claims that she hooked up with Brown the evening before the Tampa Buccaneers took on the New York Jets.

Ava Louise, who has gone viral in the past for posting a video of herself licking an airline toilet seat, revealed several text messages and online posts between her and the controversial wideout before and after he got booted from the Buccaneers Week 17 game.

“When we had sex, he wanted to film it and make a tape on my phone. He wanted me to put it out there,” Louise claimed.

As if the Buccaneers did not have enough pressure to deal with as the playoffs approach, Louise posted a positive COVID-19 test result on social with the message: “Buccaneers test your team!!”

