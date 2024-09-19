Anzalone Returns to Lions Practice, Arnold, Rakestraw Remain Out
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Thursday to continue preparing for their Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
After several key players suffered injuries in the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, there were multiple players not participating during Thursday's portion of practice open to members of the media.
Among those not observed were Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Linebacker Alex Anzalone returned to practice, as did offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.
Anzalone's return is an encouraging one, as he had left the Week 2 loss with a concussion. Arnold was listed on the injury report with an illness, while Rakestraw has a hamstring injury and Melifonwu is dealing with an ankle ailment.
Glasgow, meanwhile, returned after being a non-participant with a knee injury on Wednesday. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams, dealing with an abdominal injury was also present at practice.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn trusts his linebacking corps, and the group would be tested if Anzalone is ultimately unable to suit up.
Even without one of their key defensive captains, the Lions could still be in good hands with the likes of Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez. Yet Anzalone's appearance Thursday is a positive step for the chances of him appearing against the Cardinals.
Derrick Barnes is also a versatile weapon at the position, though he is asked to play more on the outside and on the edge. With a wealth of depth at the position, Glenn feels the group is in a good place.
"I've said this all along. I have plenty of trust in that linebacker room," Glenn said. "Jack has done a good job for us, going from OTAs and training camp, of backing Alex up and being able to make the calls and standing firm in that huddle, so I have no issue with that. 'Rigo (Rodriguez) was a starter for us for quite some time, so I'm very comfortable in him coming in and getting those reps. That's a room I have the utmost confidence in, regardless of who plays, even if Germ (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) has to play. I expect him to go out there and play to the same level as every other linebacker we have. So I am confident in those guys."