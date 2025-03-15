Best Remaining OLB Free Agent Available For Lions
The Detroit Lions seem to be trending towards not adding any more defensive ends in free agency.
With each new signing, supporters are increasingly clamoring for general manager Brad Holmes to make more of a concerted effort to add a defensive end.
Veteran Za'Darius Smith was released and the team decided to bring back Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal. His history of injuries does not give many confidence that he will be available when the Lions are hopefully making their playoff push next season.
A solid pass-rusher still remains on the free agent market that could aid Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
New York Giants free agent Azeez Ojulari is a former second-round pick who has played in 46 career games since joining the NFL in 2021.
In his first four seasons in the NFL, the talented defender has recorded 22 sacks and 37 quarterback hits. In 11 games this past season, he recorded six sacks.
Cincinnati reportedly had interest in the 24-year old, prior to making the decision to sign Joseph Ossai to a one-year contract.
Unfortunately, Ojulari has dealt with injuries that have kept him away from the field. Prior to playing collegiately, he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered his senior season of high school. The past couple of years, he has missed games due to toe, ankle and hamstring injuries.
Part of the reason the Lions may shy away from the former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker is his difficulty against the run. He earned a 60.1 Pro Football Focus grade for his work as a run defender, and a 30.6 tackling grade. As a pass rusher, Ojulari earned a PFF grade of 54.6.
Detroit's coaching staff has regularly stated players must earn the right to rush the passer.
When asked by Lions OnSI about strategies to sack the quarterback, Sheppard expressed, "We played about four different variations of defense here over four years, and that was due to the personnel. It’s not about my scheme. I know what I want, but if that's not what's in the room, you have to be able to adapt and adjust. And to me, that's what makes a great coach, recognizing what a player does well, what a coach does well, and putting those guys in those positions more often than not, and not making it about you, because this is a player driven league.”