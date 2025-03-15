All Lions

Lions 2025 Dead Cap Update

Exploring dead money costs Lions must incur on the salary cap.

Former Lions cornerback Cam Sutton celebrates a play during the second half against Panthers
Former Lions cornerback Cam Sutton celebrates a play during the second half against Panthers / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have been able to manage the salary cap quite effectively over the last several years.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office have been able to reserve funds in order to sign players to fill in for those on the roster dealing with injuries.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions currently carry $21,552,924 (17th) in dead cap costs. The release of veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin added $2,750,00 to the costs owed.

According to Spotrac, "Any guaranteed base salary that has yet to be paid out is considered dead cap on the contract. Should the player be released, all guaranteed salary will accelerate and be treated as dead cap in the current season. If traded, any unpaid guaranteed salary will transfer to the new team. When signing or option bonuses are paid, the cap hits for them prorate over the remainder of the contract (max 5 years)."

Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis added $9,823,449 to the dead money costs when he departed to the Patriots in free agency.

Currently, Holmes and Co. have $52,800,241 available in cap space to sign free agents and the rookie class. Holmes typically likes to keep $15 million reserved for spending during the regular season.

Lions 2025 dead cap costs

  • Carlton Davis — $9,823,449
  • Cam Sutton — $6,540,000
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin — $2,750,000
  • Marcus Davenport — $2,297,500
  • James Mitchell — $60,638
  • Kingsley Eguakun — $13,334
  • Jalon Calhoun — $10,000
  • Steele Chambers — $10,000
  • Isaiah Williams — $10,000
  • Duke Clemens — $6,667
  • Bryan Hudson — $6,667
  • Isaac Ukwu — $6,667
  • Chelen Garnes — $5,334
  • Steven Gilmore —$5,000
  • Morice Norris — $3,334
  • DaRon Gilbert — $1,667
  • James Turner — $1,667
  • Loren Strickland — $1,000

