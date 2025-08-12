Brad Holmes Regrets Not Drafting Puka Nacua
The Detroit Lions' 2023 draft class featured four straight starters selected by general manager Brad Holmes.
However, the team has several picks in the mid-to-late rounds that have yet to pan out. Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch have all had instant impacts, but the likes of Hendon Hooker, Brodric Martin, Colby Sorsdal and Antoine Green haven't yielded the same flash.
In that same class, the Los Angeles Rams found a fifth-round steal in wide receiver Puka Nacua. Drafted 177th overall by Holmes' former team, he has burst onto the scene for the Rams with 2,476 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.
As a rookie, Nacua hauled in 105 passes for 1,486 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, injuries limited him to 11 games but he still managed to notch 990 receiving yards and three scores.
The Lions, who had a need for depth at wide receiver in that draft, selected Green in the seventh round. Green was unable to stick in Detroit, as he suffered an injury in the preseason opener last year and was waived with an injury designation as a result.
When asked by ESPN's Kevin Clark for one scouting report he wished he could have back, Holmes chose Nacua.
"The one that I've spoken about most recently is Puka Nacua," Holmes said on the 'This Is Football' podcast. "Ask my personnel staff, that's one I've brought up, like, 'Man, it is what it is.' If you don't recognize those things, if you don't self-assess yourself constantly, you can't grow and you can't get better. Everyone wants to preach humility and be humble and all that, you have to be honest to be humble. You've got to be honest if you miss out on something, something you could've done a little bit better."
Detroit has had some success drafting receivers under Holmes' leadership, as Amon-Ra St. Brown was a fourth-round pick in 2021 who has been a First Team All-Pro in two straight seasons.
Additionally, Jameson Williams has overcome some adversity early in his career to have a breakout season last year, and Isaac TeSlaa was a third-round pick in the 2025 draft who has turned some heads early in training camp this year.
However, the vision of Nacua in this Lions offense is one that would be enticing had the general manager elected to make that selection. Ultimately, he ended up in Los Angeles and pairing with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
In addition to Green being waived, the Lions still have yet to get significant production from their picks from the third-round and on in that year's class. Hooker has struggled to assert himself as the backup to Jared Goff, and Martin has yet to make a significant impact on the defensive line.
Sorsdal, who the Lions drafted out of William & Mary 25 picks before Nacua, has appeared in 17 games over his first two seasons, He will miss the 2025 season after suffering an injury and being placed on injured reserve after the team's preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons.