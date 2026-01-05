Lions' First Round 2026 Draft Pick Revealed

The Detroit Lions now know the official spot that they'll be picking in when the 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23.

Detroit will be holding the No. 17 overall pick in the first-round after finishing 9-8. The draft will be located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this year. The Lions finished with their fourth straight winning season by defeating the Chicago Bears 19-16 Sunday afternoon.

General manager Brad Holmes has traditionally been active with trades throughout the draft. Over his five years at the helm, the Lions have traded a first-round pick in three of those drafts.

It will be the highest the team has picked since 2023, when they entered the draft with the sixth and 18th overall picks when they missed the playoffs and also possessed the Rams' first-round pick thanks to the Matt Stafford and Jared Goff trade.

Recent first-round picks made by Holmes include Tyleik Williams (2025), Terrion Arnold (2024), Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell (2023), Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams (2022) and Penei Sewell (2021).

Detroit failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season due to a disappointing finish to the year. They struggled with consistency after a 4-1 start, alternating wins and losses for nearly two months before a three-game losing streak ultimately eliminated them from playoff contention prior to Sunday's regular season finale.

However, they were able to finish the season on a high note with a 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Lions finished in last place in the NFC North, as the Minnesota Vikings' defeat of the Green Bay Packers cemented Detroit's finish at the bottom of the division. It was a disappointing finish to the year for the Lions after winning the division in back-to-back seasons.

Entering Sunday's game, the Lions were well aware that it would be the final chance for this edition of their team to play together. As a result, Dan Campbell noted the importance of making the most of their final opportunity.

“Well, I think more than anything the focus is just we’ve got one more. This is it, man. Today’s our last Friday practice. We’re going outside, it’s snowing out there, let’s go," Campbell said. "And let’s get the work in, let’s make it good, let’s make it crisp. And we’ve got one game, all you’ve got. All you’ve got and then you can load your car up and go wherever you need to go and do whatever you need to do, and we’ll regroup and get ready for next year. But right now, all you’ve got for one game.”

