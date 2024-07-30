Branch Returns, Cominsky Carted Off at Tuesday Practice
Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky was carted off the practice field Tuesday and is being evaluated for a right knee injury. The veteran went down after appearing to get rolled up on during a run play rep.
Detroit did welcome back a key part of its secondary Tuesday, as Brian Branch suited up in pads after participating exclusively in walkthroughs throughout the start of training camp.
Cominsky is in his third year with the organization, having played 30 games over the past two seasons with the team. In that span, he's logged 66 tackles, six sacks and seven tackles for loss while starting 19 games.
The veteran initially came to Detroit as a waiver-wire addition prior to the 2022 season. After making the team out of training camp, he established himself as a solid piece of the defensive line rotation.
Offensive lineman Netane Muti was also taken off the field in practice and is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury. The offseason addition projects as offensive line depth.
Among the players who did not participate in practice Tuesday were running back Zonovan Knight and undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany remains away from the team while dealing with an illness.
Frank Ragnow was rolled up on following one early rep, but did not miss any action.
Coach Dan Campbell addressed the difficulties of Mahogany's absence, as the rookie has been unable to be in the building or participate in training camp to this point.
"Yeah, really, I can't, I don't want -- here's what you do know," Campbell said. "Any time a rookie's missed, here we go, we're going on practice six and he's still not here, yes, you get concerned with the development of the player because they need everything. You miss one day as a rookie and that's tough to recover from because you don't have two-a-days anymore.
"I don't want to say we're concerned. And it's a real thing, you know, this illness. It really is a day-by-day. We have virtually checked him in, so he's virtually in meetings and things of that nature. But, when we know he's ready to get here and be a part of what we're doing, believe us, we'll get him here as fast as possible. But as of right now, we have to assume we don't have him."