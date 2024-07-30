Lions Will Have More Aggressive Practice Tuesday
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is known for running aggressive, competitive practices since taking over in 2021.
Now in his fourth season, the leader has the Lions competing as hard as any team within the confines of the practice field. Some of this is drawn upon his experience as a player, particularly when he was playing for coach Bill Parcells.
As the Lions gear up for what Campbell expects to be a slightly longer, more aggressive practice Tuesday, the former player shared what's changed since his days suiting up in the league.
"I think we have gain. The days of the two-a-days, at some point in this camp I'm gonna put up the old two-a-day schedule so our players can see it, and the two scripts for the practices. There again, they don't know what that is either," Campbell said. "They know what we're in right now. Going full pads twice a day, and the second one you back way down and go two-and-a-half hours. If you were coach Parcells, you were lucky, you'd take the (football) pants off in the afternoon. You're still in the shoulder pads and it's still two-and-a-half hours. But, 'Pants are off guys, and that was like, 'What a treat.'"
Being lied to shapes open door philosophy
Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes currently have an open door philosophy for players who have concerns or questions. One player who recently took the opportunity to visit them in the spring was offensive tackle Taylor Decker.
Decker had concerns about the status of his contract, which was set to expire after this season. Campbell said he was forthcoming and honest to the veteran player, a philosophy he's had since being lied to as a player.
The Ohio State product officially signed a three-year, $60 million contract
"Well, I think you learn all these things as you go. I know that had a bearing on me a little bit," Campbell explained. "That's one of those things where, once you realize you're in, you get in a position to make decisions, you remember it. I would say it probably had a big bearing on the policy we have here. Brad is absolutely the same way. We don't shy away from those things, as much as we can. You can't divulge everything, but we want to be honest and up front and not dance around things."
Notes
The Lions understand the hip-drop tackle is an area for emphasis and as a result will be something officials look out for. As a result, Detroit is cracking down in an effort to avoid having to deal with penalties when the season comes around.
"Obviously, the league has sent out a video and of course it's the worst of the worst, these things, the ones that they show," Campbell explained. "So our guys know it, they know you've got to get their head across, you've got to continue to run your feet. So yes, absolutely it is something that we've talked about. We're not teaching that, it is a point of emphasis. The only way to avoid it is to work on tackling. Listen, this league's always been about adjusting, our guys will adjust and we'll be just fine."