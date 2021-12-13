Look: Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Breshad Perriman Is Going Viral

On the day the Lions were officially eliminated from the playoffs, Breshad Perriman was on the receiving end of Tom Brady's 700th career touchdown pass.

The Detroit Lions were officially eliminated from playoff contention prior to the kickoff against the Denver Broncos.

After another lopsided defeat, the Lions will now play out the string and turn their attention to the offseason.

General manager Brad Holmes will now be tasked with identifying talent at the wideout position and improving upon his success rate signing wideouts who can actually make the team, see the field and contribute consistently.

With multiple whiffs already during his short tenure in Motown, Holmes must prove he has an eye for talent on the offensive side of the football and especially at wideout.

Trading for Trinity Benson has been a major disappointment and two of Holmes' free agent signings this past offseason are no longer on the roster.

Tyrell Williams played less than a half of football before a head injury forced the Lions to release him with an injury settlement.

Breshad Perriman could not even make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp, as he battled injuries and lackluster play in the preseason.

Prior to the start of the season, Perriman was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal included $2 million in guaranteed money.

Yet, there Perriman was in Week 14 making a key play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran wideout was on the receiving end of Tom Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass.

Brady finished 31-of-46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Lions flew home following a disheartening defeat, Perriman's reception has now gone viral on social media.