Burning Question: Is Maxx Crosby Realistic for Detroit Lions?
The Detroit Lions' fanbase is currently fixated on the idea that general manager Brad Holmes will go all-in at some point before the trade deadline and pull off a blockbuster trade.
After Marcus Davenport was lost for the season and a defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks that was not as proficient as the three games prior, the idea of trading for Las Vegas Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby has become increasingly appealing.
Fans have taken to social media to express their desire to add the Raiders star ever since he revealed this past offseason the one team he would play for besides his current team is the Lions.
Detroit has the available cap space and draft capital to deal for Crosby. However, the question will remain: Does the Lions' front office and coaching staff want to mortgage part of the future for the chance to win the Super Bowl this year by going all-in?
Based on what Brad Holmes told WXYZ-TV when asked directly if he would go all-in, the answer appears to be no.
Detroit is counting on homegrown players like Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike to continue their growth and development in Aaron Glenn's scheme.
Aidan Hutchinson Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Holmes may indeed make a deal at the deadline, but one that does not involve mortgaging the future or giving up too much draft capital. The popular general manager has clearly showcased an above average success rate of finding talented and productive players in the draft.
Crosby missed the Raiders' last contest against the Browns, but is feeling healthier and could be ready to return after a one-week absence.
"I'm getting a lot better. I'm starting to feel like myself. And, it's been tough for me more mentally, because I'm used to playing every single rep, playing every single game, being out there every practice with my guys," said Crosby on the "Let's Go!" podcast. "I'm a captain, I'm a leader. I love being in front."
Another name to keep an eye on for the Lions is Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. After Detroit got a first-hand look at his effort level, there is no question he could be a player the front office targets, if the Cardinals find themselves continuing to struggle over the next four weeks.