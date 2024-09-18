Cardinals Playmakers Lions Must Worry About
On Sunday, the Lions will travel to the desert to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
In order to capture the Week 3 win, Dan Campbell's squad will need to limit the production of multiple Cardinals playmakers, including pass-catchers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.
Without further ado, let's dive into the Arizona weapons that Detroit will need to worry about Sunday afternoon.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
The son of legendary former Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison has had a solid start to his NFL career.
Just a week ago against the L.A. Rams, the 2024 No. 4 overall pick put forth a monstrous effort, recording four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. In doing so, he helped the Cardinals notch their first win of the season.
He'll certainly test a Lions secondary that allowed Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin to amass seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.
RB James Conner
Conner, a 1,000-yard back in 2023, could give the Lions’ rush defense fits in this Week 3 matchup.
The former Steelers running back is coming off a huge performance last Sunday against the Rams. He rushed for 122 yards and a score on 21 carries. It was his third-best rushing output as a member of the Cardinals, an organization the two-time Pro Bowler joined in 2021.
If Harrison and Conner are allowed to have big days, it could lead to consecutive losses for Detroit for the first time since the 2022 season.
S Budda Baker
Baker, the Cardinals’ biggest defensive playmaker, has never been employed by anybody but Arizona. A 2017 second-round pick of the franchise, he's been to six Pro Bowls, and has been an All-Pro selection twice (most recently in 2020).
From 2020-2022, he recorded at least two interceptions and six passes defensed each season, while notching at least 98 total tackles in each campaign.
He's off to a nice start this season, too, with 18 total tackles, including three for loss, and a pass defensed. The Washington state native has earned a 67.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his early-season efforts.
The Lions will certainly need to worry about where Baker's at on the field all afternoon long Sunday.
TE Trey McBride
McBride, a third-year pro, has enjoyed a strong start to his 2024 campaign.
He's racked up 11 receptions for 97 yards through two games, and has earned a 75.6 overall PFF grade, including an 80.8 receiving mark, for his efforts.
He was similarly productive in 2023, and recorded a career-best 81 catches and 825 yards. Plus, he received a 76.3 overall mark and an 80.5 receiving grade from PFF.
McBride has a chance to wreak havoc against Detroit's linebackers, and certainly is someone for Aaron Glenn's unit to worry about Sunday.
EDGE Dennis Gardeck
Gardeck has grown into a steady pass-rushing threat for the Cardinals.
The longtime Cardinals defender had a solid year rushing the passer in 2023, ending up with 28 hurries, six sacks and a career-best 81.2 pass-rushing grade from PFF.
The 30-year-old has picked up right where he left off last season. Through just two weeks, he's come up with three sacks, and has recorded an 81.9 pass-rushing mark. That pass-rushing grade ranks 10th among all EDGE defenders to start the season.
He'll be a force to be reckoned with on Sunday for the Lions.