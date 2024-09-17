Giants Sign Lions Kicker Greg Joseph to Active Roster
Kicker Greg Joseph's stint in Motown did not last all that long.
After the New York Giants lost their kicker Graham Gano to a leg injury, the front office made a decision to sign the veteran kicker off of the Detroit Lions practice squad to their active roster.
Joseph's agent, Brett Tessler, shared the signing on social media.
Gano ended up on the Giants injury report after a light walk-through Saturday, but attempted to suit up Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
It appeared that Gano struggled pregame and could not play, after going through his normal routines and rituals.
“I don’t think I missed many field goals at all in warm-ups. Just tough luck," said Gano. "My groin was what it was. Everybody fights with something in warm-ups. Everything was fine with my hamstring.”
Unfortunately, the Giants made the decision to not call up their practice squad kicker, resulting in the offense being forced to go for two repeatedly.
Joseph was signed to the Lions practice squad, but was clearly behind Jake Bates, who has yet to miss a regular season kick to start the 2024 season.
Joseph also has had stints with the Browns, Titans, and Buccaneers. He was part of the Buccaners Super Bowl winning squad back in 2020.
