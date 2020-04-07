Why Free-Agent CB Logan Ryan Could Be a Target for Lions

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has already added more than 10 players this offseason.

Yet, he might not be done, even with the 2020 NFL Draft -- which kicks off April 23 -- rapidly approaching.

A position Quinn & Co. might be interested in upgrading before the draft is cornerback.

Enter free-agent corner Logan Ryan.

A season ago, Ryan arguably put together his best year as a pro.

He recorded four interceptions, a career-high four forced fumbles and a career-best 18 passes defensed in 16 games with the Titans.

He'd be an immediate upgrade for a Lions secondary that is lacking a true No. 1 cornerback after the trade of veteran CB Darius Slay in mid-March.

And then, there's this: Ryan has ties to Detroit third-year head man Matt Patricia.

Ryan -- a 2013 third-round draft pick of the Patriots -- spent four seasons in New England with Patricia as his defensive coordinator (2013-16).

The potential major holdup of a Patricia-Ryan reunion in Motown could be Ryan's salary demands.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Ryan won't ink a contract with a team for less than $10 million per year.

As Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report writes,

"That's too rich for many teams this late in free agency, as there are 21 teams with less than $20 million in cap room. The Detroit Lions, who have roughly $30 million, are one of the teams that can afford Ryan."

Yet, the Lions likely won't be going down this route to upgrade their secondary.

Instead, it's more likely that they'll address their need for a defensive back at No. 3 overall in this month's draft. And if they do, the pick will be Ohio State product Jeff Okudah.

If I was Quinn and picking between a 29-year-old in Ryan -- who's seeking at least $10M per season -- and a 21-year-old in Okudah -- who could become an All-Pro one day -- I'd draft Okudah.

