Gardner-Johnson: Everybody With Lions Lied During Season of 'Hell'
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson took an opportunity during his latest Super Bowl LIX media session to discuss his one season in Motown.
Needless to say, the talented safety did not mince words when describing how he felt he was treated by the front office.
“Truthfully, like in Detroit it was hell,” the veteran safety said, via the Free Press. “I went there just to — OK, when I got hurt I was like, ‘(Expletive) it.’ Truthfully. That's why I didn't go rehab there.”
Gardner-Johnson got the sense he was not going to earn another contract and decided to rehab in Florida instead of remaining in Detroit.
“I was on a one-year deal, so it was like there was no point unless they were really bringing me back,” Gardner-Johnson said. “By the time midseason came and I was getting healthy, they wasn’t trying to extend me, I’m like, ‘I'm cool.’”
In looking at the Lions' roster, Detroit drafted Brian Branch and had Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph on the roster.
“Everybody. It was just certain people at front office that just, business is business,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Whatever. I’m not upset.”
Branch and Joseph have become one of the best safety duos in the league. Joseph was a first-team All-Pro and led the league in interceptions with nine, while Branch earned Pro Bowl honors. Joseph was the second-highest PFF graded player on Detroit's defense with a 90.4 grade, while Branch was third at 83.7.
Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship have developed a close relationship in their season together with the Eagles.
Gardner-Johnson expressed, "I'd say we're the best safety duo in the league, the way we play together how we talk and communicate, and keep the defense on the same page."