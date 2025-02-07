All Lions

Myles Garrett Chatted with Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff

Photo of Browns defensive end talking to Lions sends internet into frenzy.

John Maakaron

Myles Garrett on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre
Myles Garrett on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett formally requesting a trade has been the talk of the NFL world in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

The Detroit Lions appear to be a natural fit for the talented EDGE rusher, as the defensive line continues to seek a player that can consistently sack the quarterback other than Aidan Hutchinson.

A photograph of Hutchinson and Jared Goff speaking to the Browns defensive lineman in New Orleans at the annual NFL Honors awards show has gone viral.

Detroit supporters expressed their hope and excitement that two Lions captains were trying to recruit the 29-year-old to Motown.

Garrett expressed this week his decision to seek a trade is not about personal accomplishments or accolades. The Browns EDGE rusher wants to be part of a contending NFL team prior to his illustrious career coming to an end.

"It's never been about the Hall of Fame for me," Garrett told Rich Eisen earlier this week. "It's not about money or records. You're remembered for winning, bringing a trophy back home to your city, whichever city that is. That's how you're remembered in your community, by your peers, your teammates, your friends, all of that. We want to play the game, we want to do things to be remembered."

Speaking with the Free Press on the NFL Honors red carpet, the former No. 2 pick was asked if the Lions would be interested in trading for Garrett.

"Everyone’s asking me about that. I don’t know," Hutchinson expressed. "I don’t think — you can’t have that many dudes on one D-line, I don’t know. Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely?"

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

