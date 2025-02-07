Myles Garrett Chatted with Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett formally requesting a trade has been the talk of the NFL world in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.
The Detroit Lions appear to be a natural fit for the talented EDGE rusher, as the defensive line continues to seek a player that can consistently sack the quarterback other than Aidan Hutchinson.
A photograph of Hutchinson and Jared Goff speaking to the Browns defensive lineman in New Orleans at the annual NFL Honors awards show has gone viral.
Detroit supporters expressed their hope and excitement that two Lions captains were trying to recruit the 29-year-old to Motown.
Garrett expressed this week his decision to seek a trade is not about personal accomplishments or accolades. The Browns EDGE rusher wants to be part of a contending NFL team prior to his illustrious career coming to an end.
"It's never been about the Hall of Fame for me," Garrett told Rich Eisen earlier this week. "It's not about money or records. You're remembered for winning, bringing a trophy back home to your city, whichever city that is. That's how you're remembered in your community, by your peers, your teammates, your friends, all of that. We want to play the game, we want to do things to be remembered."
Speaking with the Free Press on the NFL Honors red carpet, the former No. 2 pick was asked if the Lions would be interested in trading for Garrett.
"Everyone’s asking me about that. I don’t know," Hutchinson expressed. "I don’t think — you can’t have that many dudes on one D-line, I don’t know. Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely?"