Predictions: Conference Championship Sunday

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Christian Booher

Chiefs vs. Bengals

After staging an improbable comeback in what has been considered the game of the year, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are now just one win away from a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Standing in the way is Joe Burrow and the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. These Bengals are no fluke, as they dethroned the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

The easy pick here is the Chiefs, but these playoffs have been dominated by the underdogs. This theme stays the course, as the Bengals go into Arrowhead Stadium and clinch a Super Bowl berth in a tight game.

Bengals 23, Chiefs 20

Rams vs. 49ers

After shocking the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers will now take on former Lions star Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC West rivals have met twice in the regular season, with the 49ers winning both times.

Though Kyle Shanahan and company have had Sean McVay's number as of late, Stafford has been solid in his first two playoff games this year. He carries this momentum and the Rams achieve what they've wanted to do since acquiring the former Lions QB: Getting to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are extremely sound defensively, but the offense has left more to be desired. Stafford and Kupp connect for big plays early, leaving the 49ers' chances to make the Super Bowl dependent upon how Jimmy Garappolo plays. This is not a strategy for success for San Francisco.

Rams 27, 49ers 23

Vito Chirco

Chiefs vs. Bengals

It's a matchup of two great young passers in this AFC Championship Game, with the Bengals' Joe Burrow taking on the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Burrow and his go-to target Ja'Marr Chase are playing some real good football right now, and are riding high going into this matchup.

I expect Burrow to play good enough to lead the Bengals to victory.

Yet, I believe Melvin Ingram and the Chiefs' pass-rushing unit wreak just enough havoc to curtail Burrow's production for a couple of drives late in the game. Plus, I expect Mahomes to match Burrow's play and to ultimately best the second-year pro, as he spearheads a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

We'll be watching Kansas City play in the Super Bowl for a third straight season.

Chiefs 34, Bengals 31

Rams vs. 49ers

Lions fans, can you believe it that Matthew Stafford is one win away from punching his ticket to the Super Bowl?

I'm not trying to rub salt into the wound for any of you bitter Stafford fans out there. But, it's time to accept that it's a reality, and that arguably your worst nightmare is about to happen: Stafford is going to be playing in the Super Bowl two weeks from now at SoFi Stadium, the home of his present team in the L.A. Rams.

I love what the 49ers can do from a defensive standpoint and with their ground game. They can drain a significant chunk of time off the clock with guys like Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel getting carries out of the backfield; subsequently, keeping Stafford and the Rams' offense off the field.

While I believe San Francisco will do that periodically once again on Sunday, I don't think it will be enough to keep Stafford & Co. from reaching the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay and the Rams validate the trade for Stafford even further, and beat Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in rather convincing fashion.

Rams 27, 49ers 14

Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Kelly

Chiefs vs. Bengals

The Bengals pull off the stunner on championship Sunday. Last week, Buffalo QB Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns. Expect Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow to do likewise against Kansas City’s 27th-ranked pass defense.

Bengals 37, Chiefs 34

Rams vs. 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is the most underrated and most under appreciated QB in the NFL. San Francisco spent three No. 1 picks to try to replace him with QB Trey Lance, but here we are now.

San Francisco has beaten Los Angeles six straight times -- now make it seven. The Rams’ 21st-ranked pass defense is just too vulnerable to make it to the Super Bowl.

49ers 30, Rams 29

Adam Strozynski

Rams vs. 49ers

The L.A. Rams welcome in a 49ers team that has gotten to the NFC Championship Game by any means necessary.

The 49ers seem to be getting healthy at the right time, but Jimmy Garoppolo is still dealing with a lot of injuries.

On the flip side, 13 years into his career, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing like the No. 1 overall draft pick he was selected to be.

Whether it's him or because of the pieces around him, he's been performing at an MVP level throughout the playoffs.

This game will come down to the fourth quarter, and with the Rams playing at such a high level, it's hard to bet against a team averaging 32 points a game.

Ram 28, 49ers 24

Chiefs vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow is everyone's new favorite quarterback. He's done nothing but impress in this year's playoffs.

Getting the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship Game is the thing legends are made of.

The offense, under Burrow, will cut you a thousand times to hit you with a quick strike down the field and make you bleed.

That offense heads to Kansas City to play a Chiefs team that has put it together since the middle of the season. The defense has finally gelled, and the offensive line has been solidified.

The Chiefs are a team that have been there and done that. Patrick Mahomes is the coolest QB under pressure in the game today, as evident in last week's shoot-out with the Bills.

Tried and true, the Chiefs correct a loss that took place in early January in Cincinnati.

Chiefs 35, Bengals 28