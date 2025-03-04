Could CB Rasul Douglas Aid Lions' Defense?
The Detroit Lions will inevitably be on the hunt for some cornerback help this offseason.
The Lions experienced their fair share of struggles at the position all season long in 2024. Additionally, Carlton Davis, the team's No. 1 cornerback a season ago, is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and there's no guarantee he'll be re-signed.
If Detroit opts to go the free-agency route to address the position, Rasul Douglas is a player worth looking into.
Listed as the 14th-best free agent this offseason by Pro Football Focus, the veteran cornerback spent the last season-and-a-half playing for the Buffalo Bills. In 24 games with the Bills in 2023 and 2024, he logged 87 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a lone sack.
While the 2017 third-round pick amassed zero interceptions this past season, Douglas has been quite the interception machine throughout his career. In eight NFL seasons, he's totaled 19 interceptions, including at least four interceptions in three consecutive campaigns (2021-23). This includes a career-best five picks in both 2021 (with the Packers) and 2023 (with the Packers and Bills).
Douglas did struggle in coverage in 2024, though. The West Virginia University product logged 493 snaps in coverage, and recorded a measly Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 58.9 (the second-worst coverage mark of his career). It was also a significant drop-off from his 2023 campaign, when he produced a career-best PFF coverage grade (84.4).
In 2024, he also compiled lowly marks in a number of other stats, including passer rating allowed (123.7) and yards per reception allowed (12.0).
According to Spotrac, Douglas’ current market value is $11,905,464 over three years, good for a total salary of $35,716,392.
If the Lions believe that the veteran defensive back is due for a bounce-back campaign, then he is worth pursuing. However, if I were Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, I wouldn't break the bank for Douglas, who will be 30 come the start of the 2025 season.