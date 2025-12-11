Lions LB Returns to Thursday Practice, LT, Safety Out

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon to continue their preparation for the Los Angeles Rams.

Those not spotted included safety Kerby Joseph and left tackle Taylor Decker.

Detroit's coaching staff had indicated they wanted to wait and observe how the talented safety responded to practice this week before determining if he would return after missing the last seven games.

Joseph was limited in the team's first practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who missed the first practice of the week with an illness, was spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.

Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is still hopeful he can return at some point this season. The former 2024 sixth-round pick is grateful his injury did not require surgery.

The injury suffered is not even among the worst he has experienced as a young football player.

“I mean, it is not really frustrating," said Mahogany. "I’ve been through an injury probably far worse. So, you just got to put your head down, work, do what the people say, do what the people, do what the training room says. Strength staff, and just get stronger and try and compete to get back for this team.”

Missing time with a leg injury has not made the second-year lineman feel the offensive line chemistry drastically changed.

“I don’t think it’s really stunted. I think the guys that have played in, these guys man, the guys that have been in there have done a great job," said Mahogany. "So, I don’t think it’s any progress. I love watching these guys play, and hopefully I can just implement myself right back in.”

Ahead of a playoff push, Mahogany again could be called upon late in the season to help assist the offensive line. The former Boston College offensive lineman also started to make his presence felt late in the 2024 season.

“This is the NFL. I didn’t know what to expect at the time. And then just jumping in, I had really good guys. I had Frank (Ragnow), Deck (Taylor Decker), Penei (Sewell). And so, I was like the young guy just soaking it all in. So, having those guys, and now it’s a little different. We’re a little younger, so it’s a lot better," said Mahogany. "So, it was tough, but it is good now. If you don’t mind, you can get back into the mix. I’m hoping this week or next week.”

