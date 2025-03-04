Notes: Draft Analyst Explores if Lions Will Trade Back in NFL Draft
With the NFL Scouting Combine complete, the intrigue for what the Detroit Lions will do in the NFL Draft is beginning to build. General manager Brad Holmes has traded up in two of the last three years, while trading back from the sixth overall selection in 2023.
Holmes has become one of the most unpredictable people in the draft, as he prioritizes fit and best player available over traditional team need.
Pro Football Focus NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema believes the team is more likely to trade back than up, but can see the team landing one of the draft's top edge rushers at their 28th overall selection.
"If anything, I think they're gonna move back. I do think, if I had to bet right now, I'd bet they stay put because I think one of those good edge rushers is gonna fall to them," Sikkema told the team website. "If they believe another edge rusher, a first-round investment edge rusher, is what could take them over the top, they're gonna have the ability to do that.
"If anything, I feel like they're gonna move back even though they are in a winning window," Sikkema continued. "They could certainly get aggressive. Just looking at the talent that is available in this draft class, there's so many guys in the trenches."
Top edge prospects in this year's class include Penn State's Abdul Carter, Marshall's Mike Green, Georgia's Jalon Walker and Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart.
Sikkema believes that a major strength of this year's draft class is in the trenches. As a result, it may be wise for the Lions to maximize their opportunity to add depth and talent on both sides of the ball.
"They've got some age in the trenches on the offensive side that they might want to think about long-term, a lot like the Philadelphia Eagles have done over the last couple of seasons which yielded a Super Bowl this past season," Sikkema noted.
Trading back would also allow the Lions to stockpile draft capital, as Holmes has traditionally been efficient with his assets. By doing so, the Lions could create more opportunities to draft players in what is a talented interior and edge defender class.
"I just feel as though (Detroit will trade) back and get an extra second or third-round pick to continue to invest in the trenches on both sides of the ball," Sikkema explained. "If anything, they'll move back, but I think they're gonna get an impact edge rusher at the end of the first round. "
