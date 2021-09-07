Is Detroit Lions Next Quarterback Playing at Ole Miss?

The Heisman Trophy watch has already started, and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is making waves after his team's 43-24 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

Corral, 22, torched Louisville Monday evening, throwing for 381 yards on 22-of-32 passing and a touchdown.

He also rushed for another touchdown and gained 55 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

"If Matt limits his turnovers, and unless I'm an idiot, he's going in the first round of the NFL draft and probably the top half of it," Corral's head coach Lane Kiffin said via ESPN.

"He was throwing it 70 yards with accuracy, and he's not a huge guy. But his whole upper body is loose, really loose. When he does our flexibility test where he puts his arms back, it's amazing how far back he can go. He's also a very good quarterback scrambler. He's not going to be the fastest guy at the combine, but he's got really good feet and is slippery once he starts running."

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said despite the outside narrative that the team's receiving corps is subpar, he believes it has been easy to fairly evaluate quarterback Jared Goff.

"Jared is a very accurate quarterback," Holmes said. "You have receivers that are getting open and at the end of the day, that’s what the receivers job is to do is to get open and catch the football. So, I think been -- I think it’s been easy to evaluate Jared up to this point.”

If the Lions season results in a top draft choice in the 2022 NFL Draft, Corral should be a quarterback to watch the remainder of the college football season.

