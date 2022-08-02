Skip to main content

Could the Lions Add New Backup Quarterback?

Dan Campbell said the team will be continuously monitoring the competition at backup quarterback.

The Detroit Lions entered training camp committed to the three quarterbacks they had at the end of the 2021 season. 

While many clamored for the team to potentially draft a new quarterback to play behind Jared Goff, general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff continued to build along the trenches and added talent to the defensive side of the football. 

Through the first couple of training camp, one of the glaring differences has been the offense when Goff is under center and the play when the backups earn reps. 

Tim Boyle, who signed a one-year extension this offseason, has not been consistent, and while David Blough is great for any quarterback room, he cannot be counted on to lead the Lions to any victories if Goff goes down with an injury. 

Head coach Dan Campbell believes that at least one of the backups will step up throughout the course of training camp to cement their spot as the No. 2 behind Goff. 

"Here’s the thing, by the end of this camp, we should know," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. "We should know, are we okay going into the season with these guys, or do we maybe need to make a move or something? But that’s what this camp is about, and you know, wanted to bring Tim back and (Blough) and give them a chance to compete out here. So we’ve got a full camp left, and I’m confident that one of these guys will step to the forefront."

