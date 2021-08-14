Criticism of Penei Sewell Unfair after One Preseason Game

Is it too soon to judge Penei Sewell?

The Lions didn't exactly light the world on fire in their 16-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills Friday at Ford Field. They produced just 248 total yards of offense -- 141 yards passing and 107 yards rushing.

But, it was to be at least somewhat expected in the team's preseason opener of the 2021 NFL season.

It was Dan Campbell's debut as Detroit head man, and he wanted to feature his healthy starters -- a variety of them appearing in Lions uniforms for the first time -- for around one quarter of action.

It wasn't the most popular decision for him to feature his first-stringers in preseason game No. 1, but he did so anyways. It was perhaps a sign of things to come for Campbell, who certainly doesn't mind beating to his own drum.

It provided the Detroit supporters gathered at Ford Field with an up-close-and-personal look at the team's first-team offense and first-team defense, giving the fans a reason to be excited about an otherwise meaningless exhibition contest.

The fans got the chance to check out the likes of rookies Alim McNeill and Ifeatu Melifonwu, plus offseason free-agent acquisitions Tyrell Williams and Jamaal Williams, for the first time in live game action. Each of the aforementioned players come into the 2021 campaign with expectations that could be termed as "medium-level."

Each of them surely warrants attention, and is expected to contribute on a weekly basis in the upcoming season.

However, none of them are expected to garner the eyeballs that Detroit's new signal-caller Jared Goff and rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell will on a game-to-game basis.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Goff, formerly of the L.A. Rams and the successor to Matthew Stafford under center, and Sewell, the organization's 2021 first-round pick (No. 7 overall), came into Friday night's game with arguably the biggest expectations of any first-year Lions players.

And, like most of the roster of players that suited up against the Bills, they produced a mixed bag of results.

Goff finished the night 7-of-9 for 59 yards, and led the Lions on a field-goal drive in the first quarter. But, he also narrowly escaped throwing an interception on his first pass attempt of the game.

Meanwhile, the former Oregon standout in Sewell looked like a first-year pro for the majority of the contest.

Most notably, he was beaten early in the first quarter by Buffalo defensive end Gregory Rousseau, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rousseau proceeded to get around Sewell and reach Goff for the sack.

For anyone that's now saying that Detroit made a mistake in drafting Sewell, please stop. You're making an absolute fool of yourself.

It was one game -- and on top of that, it was an irrelevant preseason game.

He's expected to face his stumbling blocks as a rookie, especially after not playing a single snap in 2020 at Oregon.

The 20-year-old has a lot of football ahead of him, and remember, he's expected to get better with each game he plays in.

So, let's not jump to conclusions about Sewell or Goff or anyone on this Lions team after one game.

It'd be completely erroneous for any fan or pundit to do so.