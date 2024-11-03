Best Bet: David Montgomery Pounds Packers
With rain and win in the forecast, the Detroit Lions could call upon their run game even more than usual to help them win a NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
It's fitting that the Lions may have to overcome the elements after playing each of their first seven games indoors. Sunday will mark the only outdoor game the Lions will play until Week 16 when they travel to Chicago, with just three outside games on the schedule the entire year.
With the elements expected to be a factor, the Lions could lean on their run game even more. Last year's trip to Lambeau, which the Lions won, saw David Montgomery run the ball 32 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Because the Lions rely on their run game, PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has Montgomery going over his projected rushing yards total, currently set at 57.5 (-115) on Draft Kings Sportsbook.
"This game will be hard to project when it comes to stats. With a lot of rain and wind expected, it’s difficult to trust the effectiveness of passing games," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Detroit doesn’t have to win with its air attack, so I expect them to rely on the run game. Sloppy conditions will likely favor power over speed, so David Montgomery has a chance to get a large workload. Even if the weather doesn’t end up as bad, Montgomery could still be a major factor. He had nearly 200 rushing yards against the Packers last season."
Montgomery has plenty of experience against the Packers in his career, as he began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. In nine career games against Green Bay, the running back has rushed for an average of 71.8 yards per game and has scored six touchdowns.
