Dan Campbell Does Not Remember First Career Touchdown Reception
It has been 25 years since Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recorded his first-ever career touchdown reception. It came while he was a member of the N.Y. Giants and against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 of the 2000 NFL season.
Campbell, a third-round pick of the Giants in 1999, played with the New York franchise for the first four seasons of his NFL career. He amassed 43 catches, 369 yards and five touchdowns in 60 career games with the Giants.
Over the course of his 10-season NFL career, the tight end also suited up for the Dallas Cowboys (three seasons) and Detroit (three seasons).
Earlier this week, the fifth-year Lions head man was unable to remember his first career touchdown.
"I know it was from (former NFL QB) Kerry (Collins), but couldn’t remember if it was a flat or in the back of the end zone. Yeah, it was not a go route," Campbell expressed, when attempting to recall the touchdown catch. "That’s a long time ago. I’m fortunate to have the teammates I had around me, I can tell you that. Because if Kerry was throwing it, I had no choice but to catch it, it caught me.”
Campbell introduces Tom Izzo
Michigan State University held its annual "Michigan State Madness" preseason event for its men's and women's basketball teams at the Breslin Center Friday night. And Campbell did the honors of introducing Spartans men's basketball coach Tom Izzo via a pre-recorded video. The video was met with loud applause from the MSU faithful.
Izzo, for one, is a big fan of the popular Lions coach's aggressive play-calling.
“I think what it does as a coach,” Izzo said, “it tells your team I trust you, I believe in you, we’re going to get this done, damn it, and he says it in way better words than that. That’s why I love the guy.”
Izzo has equally been impressed by the culture established in Detroit and how the Lions have taken on the identity of their bold head man.
“I’ve said it all along, when pro sports in our state or any of us are doing well, it helps our whole state,” Izzo said. “Dan’s been a treat to watch. They’ve all taken on his personality.”
Furthermore, the legendary Spartans head man has admired Campbell's willingness to continue to go for it on fourth down, even after facing criticism for it early on in his Lions tenure.
“He’d be a hell of a Yooper, man,” Izzo said of Campbell. "He could go down 100 feet into those mines and I’m telling you, the rats would be coming out of there, he’d be still down there. Detroit, Michigan is a football town like no football town.”