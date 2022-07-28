Skip to main content

Dan Campbell Envisioned 'City Going Crazy' After Super Bowl Win

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell envisioned Detroit hosting a championship celebration before he took the job.

The reaction to the Detroit Lions franchise as a whole is oftentimes polarizing. 

Despite multiple national media outlets proclaiming that the 2022 edition of the Lions have the potential of being a "sleeper" team, skeptics are quick to point out just how many times they have heard about potential, only to be disappointed when the regular season ends with a losing record. 

Head coach Dan Campbell has the task of keeping his team focused on the task at hand each day, while at the same time shouldering the burden of a franchise that is known for losing

At his introductory media session, prior to the start of 2022 training camp, Campbell was asked how he balances the vastly different levels of expectations from pundits and NFL analysts. 

campbell5

Detroit's second-year head coach naturally focused on his team's mindset and demeanor instead of outside opinions. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

okudah5

Why Jeff Okudah May Be Most Compelling 'Hard Knocks' Story

Jeff Okudah is looking to rebound, after a severe Achilles' injury shut down his 2021 season prematurely.

14 hours ago
cephus5

Video: Quintez Cephus Makes Spectacular Catch

It's time for football! Check out the earliest Detroit Lions training camp highlight.

15 hours ago
stbrown5

Jared Goff Explains Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be 'Big Part' of Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown is being allowed more freedom with his routes in 2022.

16 hours ago

"I told the team last night our identity and who we are, and our foundation is all about grit," he said. "That’s physical, mental toughness and that means taking it one day at a time. That means going a little longer and pushing a little harder, thinking a little deeper, a little sharper, those terms. So, I think when we think that way and we just worry about what’s in front of us, everything else will -- it will play itself out. So, I’m not worried about that.”

Speaking after practice with WJBK-TV following practice, Campbell noted just how exciting the prospect is of turning the fortunes around of a dormant franchise. 

“We can be the group that changes that, and doesn’t that drive you and motivate you?” Campbell said. “Man, to say we’re gonna be the first unit that comes out of this, we’re gonna stack a season, two seasons, three seasons. We’re the ones that did it, we did it in 2022, and we started in 2021.”

Prior to accepting the position as head coach, Campbell expressed how he is similar to former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton in that they operate from the top down, in their efforts to craft a winning football team. 

“I can tell you, before I took this job, I envisioned us being downtown Detroit with the trophy and this city going crazy,” he said. “I just try to be me. I’ve got a lot of energy. I’m excited. I’m enthusiastic. I think that helps those guys. They kind of believe in me, I guess.”

okudah5
News

Why Jeff Okudah May Be Most Compelling 'Hard Knocks' Story

By John Maakaron14 hours ago
cephus5
OnePride+

Video: Quintez Cephus Makes Spectacular Catch

By John Maakaron15 hours ago
stbrown5
News

Jared Goff Explains Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be 'Big Part' of Offense

By John Maakaron16 hours ago
lions5
News

Inside Allen Park: Summer's Over

By John Maakaron18 hours ago
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell: 'It's On Us' to Win

By Christian Booher21 hours ago
USATSI_18504434_168388382_lowres
News

Lions 2022 Season: Game-by-Game Predictions

By Vito Chirco22 hours ago
williams5
News

Calvin Johnson Willing to Mentor Jameson Williams

By John MaakaronJul 26, 2022 5:06 PM EDT
goff5
News

Salary-Cap Number of 90 Lions Players under Contract

By John MaakaronJul 26, 2022 2:35 PM EDT