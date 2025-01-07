'Want to Keep Engine Idling': Dan Campbell Explains Bye Week Plan
The Detroit Lions and their coaches have earned a couple of days off during their bye week.
Recall, the Lions had one of the earliest byes (Week 5) of any team in the league.
After securing the No. 1 seed, the team will still have practice at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, but then will enjoy three days off, before returning on Monday.
“Well, enjoy it. Just sit back for a minute, and it’s really one of those things where for the players, you just want to keep the engine idling. That’s probably the best way to say it," said Campbell. "So, you don’t want to turn it off, but let’s just leave it in idle and really tomorrow, they’re going to have off."
Lions Injury Updates: Arnold, Zeitler, Barnes, Davis
Detroit has faced each team remaining on the NFC side of the bracket, except for the Washington Commanders.
"We’re going to bring them in Thursday, we’re going to go good-on-good, practice. Most of it will be situations, end of half, end of game, we’ll come back Friday and do a full-game, all-out, three hours, full hitting, goal line, short-yardage," Campbell explained. "Thursday, we’ll practice, it won’t be in pads, but it will be end-of-game situations, probably an hour just to stay in flow and little things that we need, little detail work that we can get. And, that’s for the guys that we know can go out there and move and work.
"And then after that, giving them three days off, and then they’ll be back in Monday. And by then, hopefully we know the opponent, and we’ll be ready to go.”
Detroit's fourth-year coach indicated he also will take advantage of the opportunity to spend time with his family, but at the same time, will work on reviewing operations from the past five-to-six weeks.
"I’m going to get a little bit of work over the next two days. Like I said, we’ll practice, and then I plan on getting out of here a little bit," said Campbell. "I’ll have stuff with me, and there will be some little things that I’m working on. Things I know that I can do better, get better at, things that I want to look at, do my own checklist as it pertains to us like over the last, call it five weeks, six weeks. But, other than that, I want to spend time with my family and just sit back for a minute and just charge back up and be ready to go.”