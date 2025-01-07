Lions Injury Updates: Arnold, Zeitler, Davis, Barnes
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell gave updates on a number of injured players during his media session Tuesday.
Campbell offered good news on Terrion Arnold and Kevin Zeitler, who both left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Arnold, who was dealing with a foot injury, was reported to be day-to-day. Zeitler, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury.
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor, who left the game with a calf injury, does not appear to have as positive of a prognosis.
The Lions have a first-round bye in the playoffs, meaning that these injured players will have an extra week to recover before playing in the Divisional Round next weekend.
"We got better news on Zeitler and Arnold," Campbell said. "I can't guarantee that they're playing, but it's much better than it appeared to be when the injuries happened. So it's positive news. O'Connor is not as positive, that's the best way to say that."
Additionally, Campbell said he expects to have running back David Montgomery back for the Divisional Round. Montgomery has been out since suffering an MCL injury in Week 15, but avoided what would've been season-ending surgery.
As a result, he did not go on injured reserve and remains on the active roster.
The promising analysis of Arnold's injury is fortunate for the Lions, who are already down one cornerback in Carlton Davis, who has been out since Week 15 with a fractured jaw.
Davis and Derrick Barnes, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 3, are not expected to return at all throughout the playoffs.
"They're doing great, I don't see them coming back at all," Campbell explained. "Those players won't, I don't see them coming back at all."
In Davis' absence, Amik Robertson has slid from the nickel position to the boundary. He performed admirably against the Vikings in Week 18, holding Justin Jefferson to three catches.
When asksed about whether defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was expected to return, he offered a sentiment similar to what he's shared all along. It will be difficult for the defender to return in an expedited recovery process, but Campbell admitted if anyone could do it it would be Hutchinson.
"I'm gonna say it again," Campbell said. "He has a season-ending injury, but if anyone can come back from this, it would be Aidan."
The Lions could also get rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw back. The Missouri product has not played since Week 11 against Jacksonville.
"I think there's a chance we get Rake back," Campbell said. "He's trending the right way."