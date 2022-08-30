Skip to main content

Dan Campbell Reveals How He Improved as Coach of Lions

Dan Campbell is entering his second season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Despite his popularity in Detroit, there are still question marks nationally regarding whether or not Dan Campbell is proficient enough as a head coach to win games consistently in the NFL.  

Following the completion of his second training camp in Detroit, Campbell was asked this week how he has improved as a head football coach. 

"I really feel like the game situation -- the end of half, end of game is where I feel like we’ve really improved," said Campbell. "I feel like I’ve improved, but I feel like us as a team because we’ve -- from the time we hit spring until even through training camp, we got so much of that type of work."

Campbell and the coaching staff, comprised of several former NFL players, worked on placing players in several unique situations and several situations that required quick decision-making. 

"We had these situations that we work on. And it’s the intent of the drill, but that situation leads into another in the midst of the drill and those are now spontaneous and those are highly beneficial. Because now you’re put on the spot, and you’ve got to think fast and what do we do? What do the coordinators do? How does the quarterback handle it? The defense, that’s kind of the beauty of it.

"You’re working the situation and you know what the situation is and all of a sudden, you’re put in a whole different deal there. And I think that’s been really good for us and I feel like we’ve really excelled there through camp. Now, you’ve got to prove it in the games, you’ve got to do when the heat’s on, but I do think that’s where we’ve really -- I think we’ve come forward a little bit.”

