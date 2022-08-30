4 Backup Quarterbacks Lions Could Target

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for a new backup quarterback.

Earlier this training camp, head coach Dan Campbell did not rule out the possibility that the team could upgrade the backup position at quarterback, due to the struggles of both Tim Boyle and David Blough.

On Monday evening, it was reported that Boyle had been released from the team, ending his one-year run with Detroit.

“Is it somebody we know can come in and, if something happens, you know that they can steer the ship and they can sustain and win some games?” Campbell explained, when asked Monday about team discussions of the Lions' backup quarterbacks. “If you lose your starter for two or three games, can they win those games for you, is what you got to decide. So, that’s what we’re wrestling with.”

Campbell also told reporters Monday that the coaching staff and front office would take advantage of being No. 2 on the waiver wire, but only if adding a new player was a clear upgrade over a player currently on the roster.

“I think the best way to answer it is, whoever is out there, you’ve got to know it’s a clear upgrade from what’s already in this building, would be the best way to say it,” said Campbell. “Because if it’s not, then why would you do it?"

Here are four quarterbacks the Lions could target, if Blough is also released.

Carson Strong

The Eagles signed Strong as an undrafted free agent, and even gave him a healthy signing bonus.

Unfortunately, his performance during training camp and the preseason wasn’t enough to earn a spot on their first 53-man roster.

At Nevada, the rookie tossed for over 4,000 yards, with 36 touchdowns, in 2021.

During camp and the preseason, Strong was barely given an opportunity to showcase his skills, as he recorded less than 20 snaps in preseason action.

Jack Coan

Coan is another undrafted rookie free agent.

After playing collegiately at Notre Dame, the talented signal-caller faced quite the battle with the Indianapolis Colts, as he was behind Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger on the depth chart to start his first NFL training camp.

In preseason action, he successfully completed 10-of-19 attempts for 91 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Ben DiNucci

DiNucci appeared in three games for the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie back in 2020.

His rookie season in the NFL, he went 23-of-43 219 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Last season, the 2020 seventh-round pick spent the entire season with the Cowboys on their practice squad.

In three preseason games this year, DiNucci went 16-of-27 for 181 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Streveler

Mike White tossed two touchdown passes on Sunday in the New York Jets' preseason finale, ensuring his spot as the team's third-string quarterback behind Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco.

Streveler had a productive training camp, and was part of the reason the Jets went 3-0 this preseason.

His eight completions for 119 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, in the Jets' second preseason contest, caught the attention of Jets supporters, which made him a fan favorite pretty quickly.

Even Jets head coach Robert Saleh described Streveler’s preseason as “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.”