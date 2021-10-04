October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Dan Campbell Could Back Off Aggressive Play-Calling

If Detroit Lions continue to struggle executing on fourth down, head coach Dan Campbell could alter his current strategy.
Author:

Dan Campbell wants his team to remain aggressive, as evidenced by going for it on fourth down more than most National Football League teams. 

Unfortunately, out of 10 opportunities, the Lions' offense has only been able to successfully convert on three occasions. 

That's hardly the success level that warrants continued aggression, especially since many of the play calls have not been executed properly. 

“We got to do a better job. I have to do a better job,” Campbell said postgame. “Because if we don’t and this is what we’re, I guess, not producing, then it does, it’s got to make you think, ‘Maybe well, maybe we’re being too aggressive. We need to just take field goals and punt. Play it safe.’”

On five visits to the red zone, Detroit's offense only scored seven points total. 

Two fourth down attempts will be debated all throughout the week. 

On their second offensive possession, Detroit attempted a pass in the end zone that was broken up by the Bears' defense instead of taking the field goal to make it a 14-3 game. 

Late in the game, down two scores, Detroit again chose to go for it on fourth down. 

Goff failed to find a wide open Quintez Cephus and could not connect with rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, thus ending any real chance of winning the game. 

“I don’t regret any of them. But the last one at the end, here’s what I would have done is that I wish we’d have huddled up and that’s on me," Campbell said. "Should have huddled them up, give us our best play on fourth down and get the first down, get a touchdown, and then we go from there. I wish I’d have done that.”

campbell5

