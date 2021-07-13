Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Dan Orlovsky Reveals Ranking of Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

Former Detroit Lions quarterback reveals his top 10 ranking of 2021 NFL quarterbacks.
Author:

At this point in the NFL offseason, top analysts and pundits reveal their rankings of teams and players ahead of the 2021 NFL season. 

In Detroit, there has been rampant debate regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford all of a sudden jumping into the Top 10 of many rankings and Jared Goff being ranked as a bottom tier signal caller.

ESPN analyst and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky decided to weigh in this week. 

On Monday, Orlovsky tweeted, "See some QB lists. My list would be 1) Mahomes 2) Rodgers 3) Brady 4) Watson 5) Allen 6) Wilson 7) Lamar 8) Stafford 9) Tannehill 10) Prescott."

Some notable signal callers are listed by Orlovsky as being "right on cusp," including Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield. 

Recently, Orlovsky went on national television and explained that if the Philadelphia Eagles could re-do their decision to draft Jalen Hurts, they would have looked in a different direction. 

Recommended Lions Articles

okudah5

Jeff Okudah Not Listed as Player Detroit Lions Can Build Around

Can the Detroit Lions trust cornerback Jeff Okudah to take a step forward in his second season playing in the NFL?

goff5

Jared Goff Is Underrated

Jared Goff has been ranked as a bottom-tier quarterback in several major publications.

stafford5

Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 3

SI All Lions reveals its No. 3 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

“If Jalen Hurts plays as well as he can, he can’t sniff as good as Carson Wentz is," he said. 

In his ranking, Orlovsky noted further, "If healthy and mind right Wentz is top 10. (Derek) Carr flirting with list too."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

stafford5
News

Dan Orlovsky Reveals Ranking of Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

okudah5
News

Jeff Okudah Not Listed as Player Detroit Lions Can Build Around

goff5
News

Jared Goff Is Underrated

stafford5
News

Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 3

stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Ranked No. 6 Quarterback in NFL

lions5
News

Lions Announce Full Capacity at Ford Field in 2021

avila5
News

Twitter Reacts: Fans Want Al Avila Fired after Drafting Pitcher Jackson Jobe

campbell5
News

Grading Dan Campbell's Second Victory Coaching Miami Dolphins