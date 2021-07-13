Dan Orlovsky Reveals Ranking of Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

Former Detroit Lions quarterback reveals his top 10 ranking of 2021 NFL quarterbacks.

At this point in the NFL offseason, top analysts and pundits reveal their rankings of teams and players ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

In Detroit, there has been rampant debate regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford all of a sudden jumping into the Top 10 of many rankings and Jared Goff being ranked as a bottom tier signal caller.

ESPN analyst and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky decided to weigh in this week.

On Monday, Orlovsky tweeted, "See some QB lists. My list would be 1) Mahomes 2) Rodgers 3) Brady 4) Watson 5) Allen 6) Wilson 7) Lamar 8) Stafford 9) Tannehill 10) Prescott."

Some notable signal callers are listed by Orlovsky as being "right on cusp," including Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield.

Recently, Orlovsky went on national television and explained that if the Philadelphia Eagles could re-do their decision to draft Jalen Hurts, they would have looked in a different direction.

“If Jalen Hurts plays as well as he can, he can’t sniff as good as Carson Wentz is," he said.

In his ranking, Orlovsky noted further, "If healthy and mind right Wentz is top 10. (Derek) Carr flirting with list too."

