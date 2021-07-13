Dan Orlovsky Reveals Ranking of Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
At this point in the NFL offseason, top analysts and pundits reveal their rankings of teams and players ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
In Detroit, there has been rampant debate regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford all of a sudden jumping into the Top 10 of many rankings and Jared Goff being ranked as a bottom tier signal caller.
ESPN analyst and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky decided to weigh in this week.
On Monday, Orlovsky tweeted, "See some QB lists. My list would be 1) Mahomes 2) Rodgers 3) Brady 4) Watson 5) Allen 6) Wilson 7) Lamar 8) Stafford 9) Tannehill 10) Prescott."
Some notable signal callers are listed by Orlovsky as being "right on cusp," including Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield.
Recently, Orlovsky went on national television and explained that if the Philadelphia Eagles could re-do their decision to draft Jalen Hurts, they would have looked in a different direction.
Recommended Lions Articles
Jeff Okudah Not Listed as Player Detroit Lions Can Build Around
Can the Detroit Lions trust cornerback Jeff Okudah to take a step forward in his second season playing in the NFL?
Jared Goff Is Underrated
Jared Goff has been ranked as a bottom-tier quarterback in several major publications.
Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 3
SI All Lions reveals its No. 3 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.
“If Jalen Hurts plays as well as he can, he can’t sniff as good as Carson Wentz is," he said.
In his ranking, Orlovsky noted further, "If healthy and mind right Wentz is top 10. (Derek) Carr flirting with list too."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more