D'Andre Swift 2022 Best Bets Breakdown

Best Bet: Under 850.5 (-115)

In his career, Swift has yet to top this total. After rushing for 521 yards as a secondary option in his rookie season in 2020, he totaled 617 yards on the ground in 2021.

His rookie year is important to look at with this context, as he missed three games and didn’t receive double-digit carries until Week 5. In each of the last three games of his rookie year, he got at least 10 opportunities and averaged over 4.5 yards per carry.

In 2021, he averaged just over four yards per attempt on the ground and was on pace to go over 850 yards had he not been injured.

Yet, the Lions still have Williams who will get plenty of carries. Swift, meanwhile, has had durability issues in each of his first two seasons. If he’s able to separate himself from Williams to an extent, he may be able to top this with ease.

There are still concerns, though, about whether he can withstand the entire season. Also, he’ll be getting some of his touches in the passing game. He’ll cut it awful close, but 850 yards on the ground is tough to attain when given between 10-15 carries a game.