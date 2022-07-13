D'Andre Swift 2022 Best Bets Breakdown
D’Andre Swift is poised to have a breakout season in 2022.
In his third season with the Detroit Lions, the talented running back is set to be the team’s top option out of the backfield. He showed signs of stardom last season before injuries derailed his season.
Appearing healthy from his shoulder injury, Swift is set to be the starter. There is a second option in the backfield, Jamaal Williams, who will still get his due of carries. Despite this, Swift will still be impactful on the offense.
As the 2022 season looms, here are some predictions on futures bets regarding the Georgia product’s performance in the upcoming season.
Total rushing yards
Best Bet: Under 850.5 (-115)
In his career, Swift has yet to top this total. After rushing for 521 yards as a secondary option in his rookie season in 2020, he totaled 617 yards on the ground in 2021.
His rookie year is important to look at with this context, as he missed three games and didn’t receive double-digit carries until Week 5. In each of the last three games of his rookie year, he got at least 10 opportunities and averaged over 4.5 yards per carry.
In 2021, he averaged just over four yards per attempt on the ground and was on pace to go over 850 yards had he not been injured.
Yet, the Lions still have Williams who will get plenty of carries. Swift, meanwhile, has had durability issues in each of his first two seasons. If he’s able to separate himself from Williams to an extent, he may be able to top this with ease.
There are still concerns, though, about whether he can withstand the entire season. Also, he’ll be getting some of his touches in the passing game. He’ll cut it awful close, but 850 yards on the ground is tough to attain when given between 10-15 carries a game.
Rushing touchdowns
Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)
Though Swift isn’t built like a prototypical short-yardage, goal line back, he will still get plenty of opportunities in the red zone. In addition to this, Swift is always a threat to break off a big run from time to time.
As a rookie, he scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Last season, he totaled five but likely would’ve went over his career-best had he not missed four games with a shoulder injury.
With the Lions boasting talent up front, it’s easy to imagine Swift dashing through open running lanes on his way to the end zone. Though the rushing yards total will be tough for him to get based solely on workload, he should be able to clear the touchdown total with relative ease.
Rushing and receiving yards total
Best Bet: Under 1,400.5 (-115)
Swift will certainly be a key contributor in the passing game in addition to his run duties. Last season, he caught 62 passes on 78 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns.
The difference between this upcoming season and last, however, is that Detroit has retooled its receiving corps. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a star in the last half of the season, while the team added DJ Chark and Jameson Williams in the offseason.
With this trio, tight end T.J. Hockenson and recently re-signed Josh Reynolds, quarterback Jared Goff will have plenty of options outside of his running backs.
Swift will do his part in both facets of the offense, but it will be tough for him to get to this level of production.