'You Want the Challenge': Decker Hopes Lions Appear on SNF

The Detroit Lions have the potential to play their second game of the 2022 season in front of a nationally televised audience.

With both the Packers and the Lions having the potential of earning a playoff berth with a victory, there could be an appeal to flex the Week 18 NFC North game for Sunday Night Football.

While the League could decide to choose another game to be showcased, at least one member of the Lions roster is hoping the team appears on primetime.

"I mean, I hope it gets flexed to Sunday night. I really hope it does, because that's a historic stadium, historic franchise in the division. We're playing a divisional opponent. What else could you want? I see it as similar to our Thanksgiving game," said veteran left tackle Taylor Decker. "Everybody's talking about, 'Oh, you got Buffalo coming.' It's like, what else would you want? Like, that's what you want. You want the challenge. You want all the eyes on you when you're going to rise up and try to meet that challenge. So yeah, I hope it gets flexed to Sunday night. I really hope it does."

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Scoreboard watching

While many supporters of the Lions are intently aware of what needs to occur for the team to make the playoffs this year, players expressed postgame they are aware, but not intently scoreboard watching.

"Shoot, we're here and we're rolling. And, you know, we're focused on beating Green Bay," said Aidan Hutchinson, when asked by All Lions if he scoreboard watches. "And, if it's in the cards for the playoffs, if we need some teams to lose, it will happen. But we're just doing what we got to do."

Running back Jamaal Williams indicated he would wait until the team communicated the information via text message.

"Oh, watch that? I’m not," Williams said, when asked if he would watch the Seahawks game against the Jets. "I’m just going to wait until "TeamWorks" tell us what we’re doing next. I’m just ready for whatever happens, that’s all. But I’m not going to be glued to my TV, though. I’ll wait until (Dan Campbell) D.C. sends out the text message.”