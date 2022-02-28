Detroit In Running to Host 2024 NFL Draft

Three NFL cities have been named finalists to land 2024 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy revealed the three potential finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to NBC 26 News, "#Packers Mark Murphy says Green Bay is one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft. It’s between GB, Detroit and Washington, DC. They expect to hear by league meetings at end of March at the latest."

Lions team president Rod Wood revealed last March the city was in the mix to host the league's premier event.

“We’re still very much in the mix,” Wood said of hosting a future NFL Draft. “Obviously, there’s been a rescheduling of the draft, given what happened last year. Vegas is gonna get slotted back in, and I’m pretty sure this year’s draft is gonna be in Cleveland with fairly large, socially distanced in-person gatherings. We’re hoping to be a serious contender for the 2024 draft, and we’re still in the mix for that.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City.

“We’re hoping to bring (the draft) to the city of Detroit,” Wood continued. “Hopefully, by then, everything is fully reopened, and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the draft in Detroit.”

