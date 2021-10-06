Detroit Lions 2021 Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson was spotted at practice on Wednesday, but did not suit up or participate.

Along with left tackle Penei Sewell missing practice, Detroit's offensive line could head into the Minnesota Vikings game depleted, as center Frank Ragnow will miss the next three games.

For head coach Dan Campbell, he is encouraged by the continued development of the rookies on the current roster.

Detroit's offense may need to count on rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown more, if Hockenson misses any game action.

“It is important, but I think it’s not even so much the draft picks as it is the rookies," Campbell told reporters earlier this week. "Any time we can get production out of the rookies and growth, that helps us. It’ll help us as we continue down the road this year and then, certainly, in the next year. Look, I agree (Derrick) Barnes did some good things, St. Brown did as well. I thought Jerry Jacobs did some good things. I know Alim (McNeill)’s a third-round pick, but I thought he played his best game of the season. So, those things are encouraging when you see that. Those are encouraging.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

T.J. Hockenson (Knee)

Penei Sewell (Anke)

Limited practice (LP)

D'Andre Swift (Groin)

Michael Brockers (Shoulder)

Trey Flowers (Knee)

Jamaal Williams (Hip)

