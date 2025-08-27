Detroit Lions Announce 2025 Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have established their initial 2025 NFL practice squad.
Throughout the years, head coach Dan Campbell and the front office has shared just how important the practice squad has been, especially when unexpected injuries pop up.
Last year, the team was required to shuffle through several players from their own and the practice squad's from other organizations, as the injuries piled up, especially after the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Wide receiver Tom Kennedy posted a cryptic message on social media prior to the reports surfacing he was again part of the practice squad.
No players that were waived by the Lions were claimed by other teams, giving general manager Brad Holmes the opportunity to bring back who he felt deserved an opportunity to remain with the organization.
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how the team's defense improved throughout training camp.
"It’s hard to say. I know from what I’ve seen from practice against our offense, it looks pretty dang good. But we haven’t faced another opponent with a one defense. Now, we’ve had some joint practices that have looked pretty good," Campbell said. "I know with where we’re at, six weeks into camp, that I like where we’re at. I think the unit is good, I think the personnel is good, I think (Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp’s done a heck of a job with the system and those coaches. I think we’re in a good place in late August.”
Campbell did acknowledge the unit defensively ranks up there with the best he had seen since his tenure in Motown began back in 2021.
"It's certainly up there. It’s a really good unit. We stay healthy, we continue to grow, get better. We learn from our errors, we’ve got guys that are playmakers. We’ve got guys that are smart," said Campbell. "We can make a lot of checks, we can get into a lot of different calls, we can create turnovers. We’ve got to stay healthy, and we’ve got to keep getting better.
"There will be things that we get exposed on that we’ve got to learn from, and we’ve got to clean up, just like offense. I like where we’re at. Believe me, nobody wants to play this in all three phases more than I do. I want to find out how many different ways can we win games. Man, let’s get good at winning. I don’t care what it looks like. I really don’t. As long as we believe we’re playing clean football and we’re playing up to our standard, that’s all I care about.”
Here is the initial list of players named to the Detroit Lions 2025 practice squad:
DL Myles Adams
WR Ronnie Bell
OL Trystan Colon
DL Keith Cooper
DB Erick Hallett
TE Zach Horton
WR Tom Kennedy
WR Jackson Meeks
OL Mason Miller
OL Michael Niese
LB Anthony Pittman
RB Jacob Saylors
S Loren Strickland
OL Dan Skipper
EDGE Isaac Ukwu