Former Lions QB Finds Change of Scenery, Lands With Panthers
Former Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker has found a new home.
After being waived by Detroit, the former Tennessee Volunteers signal-caller has reportedly been signed to the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers.
Detroit's coaching staff and front office wanted Hooker to earn his backup job this offseason and not just have the job handed to him.
Veteran backup Kyle Allen was signed and went on to outperform the former SEC standout quarterback.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers backup was able to efficiently move the offense and kept turnovers to a minimum after one poor showing against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hooker spoke to reporters following Detroit's preseason finale loss to the Houston Texans. He expressed feeling his performances were a let down and he did not expect to struggle so much during preseason games.
“Who would want to go into a battle and think that they’re not going to be successful?” Hooker expressed, when asked by Lions OnSI following the Texans loss if he was surprised he fell behind Kyle Allen. “Especially with the skills that I have, I can showcase. But you come in and work as hard as you can every day."
Despite his struggles and inability to lead many scoring drives, Hooker felt he made a strong case to be part of the organization this season.
“With the work I’ve put in and what I’ve put on tape in practice and in some game situations, I’ve showcased some good things,” Hooker said. “I still have things to work on, but I feel like I’ve made a strong case.”
Brodric Martin lands with Chiefs
Another disappointing Lions 2023 draft pick, Brodric Martin, has landed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Detroit's former third-round pick struggled to consistently perform and did not develop how the coaching staff had expected. While he showed flashes towards the end of training camp, injuries caused him to miss a handful of practices, derailing his progress.
At the time, many felt general manager Brad Holmes reached when he made Martin the No. 96 overall pick back in 2023.
In his short tenure in Motown, he only appeared in a total of five games and played only 25 defensive snaps.
He quickly dipped lower and lower on the depth chart, as Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams and a returning Mekhi Wingo made it increasingly difficult for him to see a pathway for playing time in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.