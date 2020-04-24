Detroit GM Bob Quinn Put Himself in No-Win Situation at No. 3

Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the newest member of the Detroit Lions.

He seemed destined for a while to become a Lion, and he now officially is, after being selected No. 3 overall by the organization Thursday night.

He fills a void in the secondary that was created when veteran corner Darius Slay was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

Despite that being the case, there are fans and pundits alike that think Detroit general manager Bob Quinn would've been better off dealing the pick.

By trading down, he would've been able to acquire multiple draft assets and still would've feasibly been able to get his man in Okudah.

Remember, the Giants -- which were looking to add protection for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 4 selection -- took former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Chargers each went with quarterbacks at No. 5 and 6, respectively.

Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa went No. 5 to Miami, and Oregon product Justin Herbert went No. 6 to Los Angeles.

Subsequently, Quinn could've traded down to any of those three spots, and still would've wound up snatching the former Buckeyes standout.

It's possible Quinn could've gotten Okudah at No. 7 and No. 8, too.

The Panthers took former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown at No. 7, while the Cardinals took the jack-of-all-trades Isaiah Simmons at No. 8.

After the Lions took Okudah with the third pick, another cornerback didn't get taken, in fact, until the Jaguars drafted Florida product C.J. Henderson at No. 9.

Quinn, though, reportedly couldn't find a trade partner for the pick, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Quinn confirmed the Schefter report during a post-first round teleconference Thursday night.

“We never got a firm offer, no team put anything on the table,” Quinn said. “We were open for business, and nothing was ever put in front of us to evaluate. I told you guys, it takes two teams to make a trade. Unfortunately, we were open and willing to move back a little bit. We felt like we had a group of players we really liked that we could’ve gotten if we moved back.”

There's also the very real possibility that Quinn never tried real hard to move the pick.

Once he dealt Slay, all indication pointed to the fact that the organization was keying in on Okudah with its top-three selection.

The rest of the league took that as a sign that the Lions weren't seriously considering taking Tagovailoa or Herbert.

As a result, no franchise was going to pony up and offer significant draft capital to Quinn -- even the QB-needy teams like the Dolphins and Chargers.

Miami realized it could sit back and relax, and still take Tua with the fifth pick. So, it did, and boy are they happy on South Beach.

The pick has infused a new level of excitement into the organization overnight.

Quinn, meanwhile, played a shoddy poker hand, and ultimately got what he deserved: he lost.

It left him in a no-win situation, even while still being able to draft the player he had desired for so long in Okudah.

Related

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Jeff Okudah Is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay