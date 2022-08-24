Detroit Lions Boost Presence in Gaming Community

Gamers get ready.

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that a gaming community, in collaboration with Rival, will begin to offer tournaments with prizes for it's members.

Lions Gaming members can compete to win cash prizes, Lions memorabilia, and unique esports experiences.

"This collaboration with Rival creates a tremendous engagement platform for us," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin, via the team's website. "It allows us to connect with Lions fans in the unique environment of virtual gaming and for our fans to engage with one another. We're excited about the opportunity to reach a new audience in the esports space through this program."

The first gaming tournament is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 and will pit Madden 23 players against each other.

The winner will receive $500 and a Barry Sanders autographed football.

"With the launch of Lions Gaming, the organization has created an exciting new way to engage with their fanbase and extend the brand into new areas," Rival Chief Marketing Officer Dan Parise said.

If interested, participants can seek additional information on the free gaming community here.

