Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Boost Presence in Gaming Community

The Detroit Lions are boosting their presence and providing more opportunities for gamers to connect with one other.

Gamers get ready. 

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that a gaming community, in collaboration with Rival, will begin to offer tournaments with prizes for it's members. 

Lions Gaming members can compete to win cash prizes, Lions memorabilia, and unique esports experiences.

"This collaboration with Rival creates a tremendous engagement platform for us," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin, via the team's website. "It allows us to connect with Lions fans in the unique environment of virtual gaming and for our fans to engage with one another. We're excited about the opportunity to reach a new audience in the esports space through this program."

The first gaming tournament is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 and will pit Madden 23 players against each other. 

The winner will receive $500 and a Barry Sanders autographed football.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

glenn5

Aaron Glenn Discusses Resolving Secondary Issues

Aaron Glenn says that "miscommunication" is not always the issue when mistakes are made in the Lions secondary.

USATSI_18913498_168388382_lowres

Duce Staley: 'What You See Is What You Get'

Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley's authentic self has played out on "Hard Knocks", and it's made him one of the stars of the show.

USATSI_18751782_168388382_lowres

'Hard Knocks' Recap: Undrafted Rookies Shine, Duce Staley Loses Voice

Here are the highlights from episode No. 3 of "Hard Knocks", featuring the Detroit Lions.

"With the launch of Lions Gaming, the organization has created an exciting new way to engage with their fanbase and extend the brand into new areas," Rival Chief Marketing Officer Dan Parise said. 

If interested, participants can seek additional information on the free gaming community here. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

glenn5
News

Aaron Glenn Discusses Resolving Secondary Issues

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18913498_168388382_lowres
News

Duce Staley: 'What You See Is What You Get'

By Vito Chirco
USATSI_18751782_168388382_lowres
News

'Hard Knocks' Recap: Undrafted Rookies Shine, Duce Staley Loses Voice

By Christian Booher
okudah5
News

Observations: Jeff Okudah Drills T.J. Hockenson

By John Maakaron
malcolm5
OnePride+

Why LB Malcolm Rodriguez Is 'Amazing Little Player'

By John Maakaron
shaun5
News

Lions Place 4 on Reserve Lists, Release Shaun Dion-Hamilton

By John Maakaron
hbo5
News

Twitter Reacts to Lions' Coachless Practice: Interesting or Pandering?

By John Maakaron
amani5
News

Dan Campbell on Physical Practices: 'You Have To Get Them Prepared'

By John Maakaron