Day 3 NFL Draft Targets for the Lions

The first three rounds of the NFL Draft are in the books, and the Lions filled four big needs with their picks.

As a result of the Lions trading up in the third round with the Indianapolis Colts, they now hold the following selections moving into Day 3:

Round four - Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Round five - Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Round six - Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts)

Round seven - Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

At this point in the draft, it's not always about adding positions of need, but instead selecting the best player available.

Here are some late-round prospects the Lions could target on the final day of the draft:

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan - A great athlete with limited college production, Peoples-Jones was buried in a deep receiver class.

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota - Not the fastest, but he has some decent size, and just knows how to get open.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - A big-bodied wideout who just seemingly never drops a pass.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty - A big-bodied, small-school wideout that has some nice long speed and can win in contested situations.

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State - A pure slot guy who has reliable hands and just finds ways to create separation.

James Proche, WR, SMU - Despite being only 5-foot-11, he makes plays on the ball like a much larger receiver. And he consistently makes eye-popping catches.

Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State - A small-school size/speed prospect that has the tools to succeed at the next level.

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia - One of the biggest receivers in the class, his ability to attack the ball in the air is above average.



Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State - Guard isn't a huge need for the Lions, but Muti is one of the best road-graders when healthy.



Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech - Has elite size and enough athleticism for a tackle prospect. Needs plenty of refinement, and will take time to develop.



Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn - Has the tools, but needs to be coached up in order to provide more consistency.

Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame - Julian Okwara's EDGE-mate at Notre Dame, Kareem is more of a down defensive end who excels against the run.



Azur Kamara, EDGE, Kansas - A real project, as he is still fairly new to the game. He has the length and some serious athleticism that the Lions like.



Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa - An upside-based prospect, Gipson checks a lot of boxes -- size, length and explosion. He does lack flexibility, however.



Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah - With his hot motor and style of play, Anae has often been pegged as a favorite for the Lions.

James Smith-Williams, EDGE, N.C. State - Injuries have hurt his stock, but he plays with great power and is a high-character individual.

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse - Had an unspectacular senior season. Matt Patricia coached him at the Senior Bowl, and he fits the Lions' style of play.



Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State - Highly productive, and was often labeled as a first-round pick early on in the pre-draft process.

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue - Has a long injury history. He is a throw-back thumper that embraces the physicality of the game.

Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford - One of the rare players who can play on the EDGE and off the ball. Tested well at the NFL combine.

Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota - Another bigger linebacker that would fit the Lions' scheme.

Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee - Not a quick mover, but one of the heaviest linebackers in the draft -- which the Lions have a penchant for selecting.

Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa - Extremely raw. He has the size and speed that typically isn't thought of for a man-corner.

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah - A true nose tackle that is one of the biggest defensive tackles in the draft.

Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska - Played a lot of nose tackle at Nebraska. He has no real explosion to his game, but he can fill gaps.



Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State - Probably more of a 3-tech or 5-tech in the Lions scheme, Murchison has a few good qualities, including first-step quickness and hustle.

Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU - Wins with active hands and good size and length.



Tyler Clark, DT, Georgia - Yet another true nose tackle. Clark won't penetrate into the backfield, but he won't lose much ground against double teams.



Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia - More of a big zone corner, Hall produced pass breakups at one of the highest rates in the class.

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple - A converted safety, Hand is still developing as a corner. Lions would value his versatility.

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame - One of the stickiest corners in the draft, the former track star needs to learn how to play the ball in the air.

L'Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech - Put up some elite measurements at the combine. He converted to safety from corner his senior year.

Geno Stone, S, Iowa - Athletic traits aren't there, but the Lions showed interest in him during the pre-draft process. Stone just never seems to be out of position, and understands the game.

K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson - Labeled a strong safety, Wallace is physical, and could almost be considered a slot corner.



Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas - Didn't have many "flash" plays in his college career, but he's versatile and can play multiple positions in the defensive backfield.



Braden Mann, P, Texas A & M - The Lions desperately need a punter, and Mann seems to be their best option.

