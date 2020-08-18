Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 2 Live Blog

After the first padded practice was completed, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia expressed excitement just to be out on the football field.

“I think I said that to the team after practice. I was like, ‘Man, like, how good was that?’ Just to be able to go out there in equipment and play the game that we love so much and to hear the game. That was probably one of my favorite things about it," Patricia said following practice Monday.

For Detroit's revamped roster, continuing to build upon any momentum gained in practice will be imperative for player growth and moving forward from one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory.

“Yeah, I really thought it was a really competitive day, which was very pleasing for me. We talked yesterday about the fact that we’re four weeks out -- from yesterday -- before we get to the first game. You’re just trying to scheme it and put it together, so it moves as fast as possible and I thought the team really answered that bell. Now, the key will be tomorrow, to be able to go out and improve what we did today and make it better. That will be important," Patricia commented.

