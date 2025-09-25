Detroit Lions DC Reveals When 'QB Spy' Folder Built
Heading into the game against the Baltimore Ravens, many pundits did not expect the Detroit Lions' defense to deploy a quarterback spy to try and limit quarterback Lamar Jackson.
In the past, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard shared publicly his displeasure using the spy and noted he has often seen defenses get torched, both in college and at the National Football League level.
During his weekly media session, Detroit's new leader on defense was candid and revealed that what he says publicly about schematics really should be taken with a grain of salt.
"I wouldn't believe much that I ever say about schematic things in public," he noted.
On the road against an AFC powerhouse, the Lions' defense was able to sack Lamar Jackson seven times and limited the speedy signal-caller to only 35 yards rushing on seven carries.
Sheppard explained to reporters that in fact, he had been building his spy folder for the past three years.
"I've had that QB spy folder built for three years. And a lot of the examples are (Buffalo Bills linebacker) Matt Milano three years ago at Kansas City and the things he did to Patrick Mahomes," Sheppard said. "So, it was a fine line of trying to incorporate some of that, but within what we do here.
"That's why it was so hard on them," Sheppard explained further. "It's not because of a spy guys, it's because we're making everythiing look the same. And when you do that, it's impossible to know who's coming, who's the spy, who's in coverage."
The former NFL linebacker credited Detroit's new defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers for sharing input on schematic themes ran in Tampa Bay with the Buccanneers.
"Credit to Kacy Rodgers, he did some of this stuff down in Tampa, and it married well with our game plan," said Sheppard. "And when I say that, I mean rush and coverage. So, when you're sending pressure from the same looks that you're dropping out of, and now you incorporate a spy within all of this, it's very hard on the offense."
Detroti used a number of different players to spy Jackson, including linebacker Derrick Barnes.
"I thought Barnes played his tail off," Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket earlier this week. "Barnes and Alex (Anzalone), Nowaske. We used a number of different guys. It was just right for that game plan and let those other guys cut it loose and kind of run him down from behind."