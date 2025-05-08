Detroit Lions Defense Ranked Sixth Following 2025 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions defense is not expected to have a dramatic dip in performance this upcoming NFL season.
In a recent ranking of NFL defenses following the 2025 Draft by Bleacher Report, Kelvin Sheppard's unit ranked sixth.
"With a healthy Hutchinson back in the fold, a line that also features tackles Alim McNeil and DJ Reader and edge-rusher Josh Paschal should be a problem for opponents, especially with first-rounder Tyleik Williams also working into the mix inside," writes Gary Davenport. "Lions linebackers Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone aren’t stars, but they are solid starters. It's the back of the defense that will determine Detroit's status in 2025 though."
Detroit's secondary is expected to continue their growth, as Sheppard is tasked with continuing to develop two of the best safeties in the league along with a couple of young defensive backs.
"Brian Branch is one of the best young safeties in the NFL, and batterymate Kerby Joseph led the league with nine picks last year," Davenport explained. "The acquisition of free-agent cornerback D.J. Reed is an upgrade over Carlton Davis, but the likes of Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson will have to step up and be more consistent this season."
With a secondary that is on the verge of becoming just as reliable as the offense, the team can continue to battle for division titles and playoff success.
Last season, injuries decimated Detroit's defense, with over a dozen players eventually landing on the injured reserve list.
Most notably, Hutchinson is expected to return to continue the stellar start to his NFL career.
The teams ahead of the Lions in the ranking include the Ravens, Texans, Bills, Eagles and Broncos.