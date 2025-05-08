All Lions

Lions Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Jadeveon Clowney Being Released

Should Lions sign veteran outside linebacker?

John Maakaron

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions fans had a mixed reaction to the decision the Carolina Panthers made to release veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

The 32-year-old veteran recorded 5.5 sacks last season (team high) in his final season with Carolina.

Heading into the 2025 season, Detroit is continuing to seek out players who can consistently disrupt the quarterback. General manager Brad Holmes re-signed Marcus Davenport and drafted Ahmed Hassanein.

Some supporters were in favor of Detroit making the call to sign the talented defender, while others continue to clamor for Za'Darius Smith to return to Motown.

One supporter posted on social media, "Not sure what kind of money or length of contract he'll be looking for, but if he can be had for one or two years at 7 figures, that could make a lot of sense."

Another expressed that Clowney would not be the right "culture fit" in Dan Campbell's locker room.

NFL columnist Jeffri Chadiha recently listed Smith as a "perfect fit" for the Lions in his latest best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents.

"Detroit traded for Smith last season after a broken leg ended the season of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Now the Lions can bring Smith back to Detroit to help create the pressure this team has sorely needed. The upside on Smith is that he played solidly last season in an emergency role," Chadiha wrote. "He generated 40 pressures in his nine games with the Lions and his pass rush win rate of 21.5 percent was third on the team (after Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, who also was lost to an injury), per Pro Football Focus."

Here is a sample of the reaction to Clowney being released.

