Best Things We Heard Inside Lions Locker Room After Cowboys Win

Here is a collection of the best things we heard inside Ford Field, following the Detroit Lions Week 14 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

On taking advantage of the opportunity for playing time today: “Yeah, I spoke to one of the reporters in the locker room – any time you’re up and playing, you just want to be able to contribute in whatever way to help the team win. So, just happy I’ve been able to do that, honestly.”

On what he is seeing on kickoff returns to allow him to have success: “Good blocking. All it takes is one gap. If you find it, just trusting it, hitting it with speed and getting downhill.”

On controversial OPI call on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson: "He was doing that all night. I was talking to the refs all night about it, because he gets a little pushy at the top of the route. And it’s hard for me to, like, what do I do? They only call it when he’s the target, so there were more reps than that. I just saw the replay and I clearly got yanked."

On success pressuring and sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: "I also believe that coaches kind of took the reins off the D-line this week, in an effort to create more (pass-rush). It’s just getting off the ball. Even when it might be a run, just having more of a pass mentality. Because where teams get us a lot is that block-it-up, play-action pass, eight-man protection. And then he’s sitting back there and he’s hitting us. Getting faster on those transitions has really been an emphasis, and I think we did that today. I think it aided us, and I think we’re going to continue to do that."

On recording three sacks against Cowboys: "A lot of it is opportunity. I’ve been on different teams, different schemes. And the great thing about this team is, if you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, you will get the opportunity. It’s just taking advantage of it. Shoutout to the other guys in our room. It’s not just me out there rushing alone, it’s a collective effort. And when I did get some opportunities to go one-on-one, I won my one-on-ones."

Did Dan Campbell set a different tone this week: "Basically, it was a playoff game. Every game here on out is basically a playoff game. So, I'm going to watch the tape, learn from it, get better from it. Have a growth mindset and get ready for L.A. (Rams)."

On playing with Amik Robertson: "I was just, I was telling him, like, when he's hot, it's fun to watch. You can tell when he's confident. When he's talking, punching the ball out, getting interceptions. He just gets the ball. He's one of those guys that can just find the ball. So, it's pretty motivating, when you see that it makes you want to get the ball. So, I was fortunate that I was able to get a takeaway as well."

On process he went through to attempt to play against Cowboys: "I just rested it, honestly. Those types of injuries, you can't really do much. You've got to rest it. I was in the training room a lot. The training did a great job doing all different types of modalities and things like that. But yeah, last Friday after the game, I couldn't move."

On biting on a double-move, giving up a touchdown to wideout Ryan Flournoy: “That wasn’t (Brian Branch) B.B.’s fault. I was on an island. I should have played everything top down, because we can’t lose with a f***ing curl. I just got greedy, man. I just got greedy on the route. I had beat him up at the line. I thought the route was done and he just took off. That’s it, man.”

On making NFL debut: "I’ve done a lot in college, SEC and stuff like that. I’m not gonna lie, the SEC is a tough conference, but it’s no match for Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Just being able to go against people that I’ve watched in the draft and stuff like that from years back. Just being able to go against them and hold my own, it was an experience.”

Why the offense was clicking against Cowboys' defense: "I just felt like we had a nice balance -- run game, pass game, things really opening up down the field. Obviously, Jamo and Saint made a lot of plays down the field. So, that was huge for us. I mean, obviously, we have a lot to clean up. A lot of stupid penalties that we can fix. Obviously, we're going to enjoy a couple days off here, and then we're going to lock in for the next week."

On he and Jahmyr Gibbs both having success: "With him and I, when we are both doing our thing, I think our chances of winning are high. So, I think it's good that we're able to get going today, and hopefully we can continue to do so."

On Lions being resilient as a team: "I kind of think that's who we are. That's how we play football. As long as we got time on the clock, and we got games left to play, I think we're always going to show up and perform every chance we get."

