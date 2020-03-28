AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Did Not Do Enough to Improve Defense in Free Agency

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions defense struggled mightily in 2019 and resulted in efforts being made during the early portion of free agency to improve different position groups. 

They ranked 28th by Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric and ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in several defensive categories.

In evaluating the moves made in free agency, Detroit was able to replace talent that moved on from the organization but did not necessarily get markedly better. 

Their biggest areas of need remain the same as they had before the free agency period opened.

Detroit finally was able to move on from Darius Slay, but did not get better in the secondary by replacing Slay with Ex-Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant. 

They still need a defensive tackle and a cornerback. Detroit added Danny Shelton and Nick Williams -- but neither are viewed as linemen teams will fear. 

While adding rotational interior linemen and veterans in the secondary was adequate, if Detroit is to take steps forward they will still need to address these positions. 

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press summarized the Lions needs with the NFL draft one month away:

"For now, the Lions' top three corners are Trufant, Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye, and their top interior linemen are Shelton, Williams and Da'Shawn Hand.

It's crucial they add more firepower at both positions, or there's a good chance the defense that let them down time and again last season will do the same in 2020."

Related

Is LB Jarrad Davis the Odd Man Out?

Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

John Maakaron

by

Lion Man

Is LB Jarrad Davis the Odd Man Out?

What does the signing of LB Reggie Ragland mean for Jarrad Davis?

John Maakaron

by

Lion Man

Radio Host Mike Valenti Has Lions Drafting QB Joe Burrow in Shocking Mock Draft

Mike Valenti has a shocking NFL mock draft. Check out his top-10 selections that he released in his mock draft

John Maakaron

by

BlueBlack

Carlos Hyde Could Be Lions Answer at Running Back

Hyde could be a viable option to play alongside Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

What to Expect from New Lions CB Desmond Trufant

Our Vito Chirco provides his expectations for veteran CB Desmond Trufant in a Lions uniform

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: Penn State WR KJ Hamler

Our Logan Lamorandier profiles Penn State product KJ Hamler in his latest draft profile for SI All Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

ILB Reggie Ragland Has Agreed to Terms with Detroit Lions

Former second-round pick won Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 Mock Draft: Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft

Lions trade back and acquire additional first-round pick, totaling five picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Rodlove313

Lions Take OT Austin Jackson in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

Lions select at No. 5 and No. 26 in latest Pro Football Focus Mock Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Is Halapoulivaati Vaitai an Upgrade from Rick Wagner?

Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not Halapoulivaati Vaitai is an upgrade from Rick Wagner

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1