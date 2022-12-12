Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year.

After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited.

Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season with a dismal record of 1-6.

Defeating the Vikings soundly now puts Dan Campbell's team in the thick of things in the NFC's Wildcard race.

Prior to Week 14, the Lions needed a certain level of assistance from teams ahead of them in order to give themselves more of a chance of securing one of three spots available in the Wildcard chase.

Luckily, both the Seahawks and Giants were defeated, pulling the Lions one game closer in the standings.

Currently, the Lions hold the fifth spot in the Wildcard race, one game behind the Seahawks, who still hold the tiebreaker, should the teams finish with the same record.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Detroit currently has a 23% chance of securing one of seven spots in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

"We’re almost back to .500 now, and who would have thought that at 1-6," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It would have been a long way to go, but with that being said, we’re 6-7, and the reality is we still have to win quite a few games to get into the playoffs. I’m sure we’re doing a lot of good things right now, but got four more, and if we can win all of them, I’m sure we have a great chance, but we’ll see how it goes.”

NFC Playoff Picture

Eagles: 12-1 -- NFC East Vikings: 10-3 -- NFC North 49ers: 9-4 -- NFC West Buccaneers: 6-7 -- NFC South

Wildcard