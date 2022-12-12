Twitter Reacts: It's the Brand New Lions

The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world.

After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.

"I’ve said it before, it’s hard when you get down in the dumps and you were where we were at, it’s easy to lose faith," said head coach Dan Campbell, after avenging an earlier loss to the Vikings. "But these guys never did and we stayed true to what we’re about and they knew, they believed we were one play away and that’s where we’ve been. And so, now we’re making the play, we’re making the one extra play, this -- it’s not costing us. And we’re able to overcome some of these mistakes we were making earlier. So no, our guys, they know they belong. They know they belong and they know when they play football like we’ve been playing the last six weeks we can play with anybody. That’s the truth.”

After the victory, many Lions fans, including Evan Fox of The Pat McAfee Show, took to social media to share their excitement about what is being built in Motown by Campbell, his coaching staff and the front office.

"Brand. New. Lions," Fox posted online.

"I think I've waited my whole life to say this. THEY'RE DIFFERENT," posted 97.1 The Ticket radio host Jeff Riger.

Next week, the Lions continue their playoff push, as they travel back to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets, who have lost four of their last six games.