Detroit Lions Make Significant Change to Offseason Schedule
The Detroit Lions have made a significant alteration to their 2025 offseason schedule.
After the league sent out the official offseason workout program dates, it was discovered the Lions were not conducting mandatory minicamp this year
According to the league memo, "Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program. Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2025 may begin on May 12. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft."
Detroit is appearing in the Hall of Game this year, likely changing Detroit's offseason schedule. Team's involved in the preseason game are allowed to begin their training camps earlier.
This year, Detroit will play four preseason games, instead of the usual three. Voluntary workout programs are intended to teach, train and assist players work on their physical conditioning.
Rookie minicamp
Detroit's rookie minicamp is scheduled to take place May 9-11. Detroit drafted seven prospects and signed 11 undrafted free agents.
Reporters will have their first opportunity to evaluate the young prospects added to the roster and speak to them following practice.
Also, multiple reports indicated the team invited Samoan-born Australian rugby player Laki Tasi to participate in rookie minicamp. He could have joined the Lions as part of the league's International Player Pathway program.
In the last 24 hours, Tasi has visited and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.